Police oversight unit investigates two separate deaths in Schaerbeek

Place Colignon/Colignonplein in Schaerbeek. Credit: Belga

The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office has referred two alleged murders that occurred four months apart in Schaerbeek, in December 2025 and April 2026, to the Committee P, a police oversight unit to investigate whether they could have been prevented.

Authorities are examining police response times and actions following alerts made before or during the crimes in both separate cases.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to the daily "La Capitale" that “a parallel investigation has been opened by the prosecutor’s office and entrusted to the Committee P for each case.” They added, “To ensure the effectiveness and impartiality of these investigations, we will not be making further comments.”

The Committee P’s task includes establishing the timing of the calls, analysing their content, and determining how they were handled. At this stage, no wrongdoing has been identified.

The specifics of the investigated cases are not fully clear to this moment.

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