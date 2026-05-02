Old man dies by falling from balcony in Ostend

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A 63-year-old man died on Friday after falling from a balcony in Koningsstraat, Ostend, the West Flanders prosecutor’s office confirmed.

The man’s body was discovered in Koningsstraat on Friday, and initial findings suggested he had fallen from a balcony.

A forensic doctor was appointed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fall, and no evidence of foul play was found. The incident was determined to be a tragic accident.

As a result of the fall, tram services along the coastal route were temporarily halted. Replacement buses were provided, and car traffic in the area was also briefly disrupted.

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