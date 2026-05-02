United Arab Emirates to extradite Antwerp drug lord

Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

The United Arab Emirates will soon extradite a 35-year-old Antwerp drug criminal, to Belgium, the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office confirmed on Saturday. His name is only shared as GF.

The extradition process for GF has been finalised, though he will remain in the Middle East temporarily until all arrangements are completed.

His brother was extradited to Belgium a year ago. The pair were nicknamed Thorgan and Eden Hazard, after the famous Belgian football brothers.

The family home of the two brothers in Merksem, Antwerp, had been repeatedly targeted in drug-related attacks.

In June 2023, the elder brother was sentenced, along with his younger sibling, to ten years’ imprisonment as leaders of a criminal organisation.

A year later, in June 2024, he received another sentence of six years for a failed attempt to smuggle several tonnes of cocaine.

Another 42-year-old Antwerp resident, was detained earlier this year in the UAE at Belgium’s request. Known as “Mr Klaas”, his extradition is also being pursued by Antwerp prosecutors.

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