Flanders reintegrated over 10,000 long-term sick into labor market

VDAB in Halle, Monday 3 June 2013. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

The Flemish Public Employment Service (VDAB) supported 10,577 long-term sick individuals in their Return-to-Work Programme last year, according to data requested by Flemish MP Ine Tombeur (N-VA) from Minister of Employment Zuhal Demir (N-VA).

Belgium is estimated to have 585,000 people who have been unable to work for over twelve months due to illness. Both the Flemish and federal governments have been implementing measures to help these individuals re-enter the workforce. The aim is to increase the number of Return-to-Work programmes in Flanders to at least 20,000 by 2029.

The programme has seen growing success in recent years. In 2023, 6,130 trajectories were initiated, while this figure rose to 10,577 by 2025—a 58% increase. East Flanders led the way with 6,774 programmes, followed by Antwerp with 6,132.

Data shows that 39-40% of participants managed to return to work within 24 months, the highest success rate recorded so far. “This is encouraging,” said Tombeur, “but challenges remain. While nearly 5,700 people proactively contacted the VDAB, this is only a small fraction of Flanders’ 250,000 long-term sick. Many people still lack sufficient information from medical examiners or health funds, leaving a large group with untapped employment potential under the radar.”

To address this, a new cooperation protocol has recently been established between the Flemish and federal governments. Under this agreement, long-term sick individuals identified as having work potential are now required to register with the VDAB.

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