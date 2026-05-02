Most of Aldi stores in Brussels-Hal-Vilvoorde area go on strike

An employee blocks entrance with shopping carts at the Aldi supermarket on an earlier strike on Friday 24 April 2026 in Charleroi. Credit: Belga

More than 80% of Aldi supermarkets in Brussels and its surrounding areas closed on Saturday due to a strike led by store employees and supported by SETCa and CNE trade unions.

Workers are protesting negotiations regarding the possibility of Sunday openings, confirmed Setca union representative Safouane Akremi, as reported by RTL Info.

Aldi supermarkets in Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles, Uccle, Drogenbos, and Steenokkerzeel were among those affected by the strike, according to Akremi. Stores in Flanders and Wallonia were unaffected.

The strike action was initiated by store employees themselves. “SETCa is simply supporting these movements,” said Akremi. Evelyne Zabus, a CNE representative for Aldi stores, stated, “CNE covers all actions led by employees but has not initiated anything independently ahead of discussions.” There is currently no indication that the strike will continue into Monday.

The proposed Sunday openings lie at the heart of the workers’ grievances. “This is the straw that broke the camel’s back. It means employees won’t have a fixed day off anymore,” lamented Akremi.

Talks between employee representatives and Aldi management are scheduled to take place in June to address this issue.

Dozens of Aldi supermarkets, primarily in Flanders, had already closed on Friday and Saturday last week following the announcement of potential Sunday opening.

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