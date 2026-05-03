Two members of detained third Gaza flotilla to go on terrorism trial in Israel

Vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla, intercepted by the Israeli Navy in international waters, are moored off the coast of the ctown of Ierapetra, on the island of Crete, on May 1, 2026. Credit: AFP/Belga

Two activists detained by Israeli authorities following the interception of a Gaza aid flotilla will appear in court on Sunday, according to an Israeli NGO.

Spanish-Swedish national Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian Thiago Ávila are currently held at Shikma Prison in Ashkelon, Israel. The human rights organisation Adalah confirms they have consulted with their lawyers and will face court proceedings to determine whether their detention will be extended.

The activists claim they were arrested with “extreme violence” after Israeli forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters near Greece’s Crete island. They were reportedly informed they are suspected of belonging to a terrorist organisation.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleges Abu Keshek is a leader of the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), a charity the United States and Israel accuse of being linked to the militant group Hamas. Ávila is also reportedly associated with the PCPA.

Brazil and Spain have protested the detention of their citizens. Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has denied any connection between Abu Keshek and Hamas, stating that Israel has presented “no evidence” to substantiate the claim.

Flotilla Belgium, the Belgian branch of Global Sumud Flotilla, claims that both men have been subjected to torture, mistreatment, and abuse since their detention. They have reportedly been on a hunger strike and are consuming only water.

Israeli authorities detained approximately 175 activists aboard around 20 boats heading towards Gaza with aid supplies on Thursday. All detainees were later released except Abu Keshek and Ávila, whose status remains under review.

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