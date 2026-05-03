Ukraine and Russia exchange drone strikes overnight

Illustrative image of a drone. Credit: Belga

Ukraine and Russia exchanged drone attacks overnight from Saturday to Sunday, with no reports yet of significant damage or casualties.

In Kyiv, the air raid sirens sounded late in the evening, prompting air defences to intervene. Local media reported numerous explosions heard over the city.

In Moscow, flights at the Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo international airports were temporarily suspended for “safety reasons,” according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. He later confirmed two drones had been shot down.

Flight operations were also suspended at Pulkovo Airport in St Petersburg. Aleksandr Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad Oblast, stated that at least 35 drones had been intercepted in the region.

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