Flemish minister-president wants federal police reinforcements after Brussels airport knife attack

Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 12 March 2025. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The Flemish Minister-President, Matthias Diependaele, has called for additional federal police presence at Brussels Airport following a knife assault on Tuesday evening that left a homeless man critically injured.

The incident involved two homeless individuals at the airport premises. A 53-year-old man attacked a 27-year-old man with a box cutter. The younger man was hospitalised in critical condition and underwent surgery. Authorities have stated the motive for the assault remains unknown.

Diependaele expressed concern about the overall safety at the airport, citing increasing pressure on security and public order due to homelessness and disturbances in the surrounding area. He urged for urgent reinforcements to enable the police to fulfil their duties and ensure safe travel for passengers.

This is not the first time the minister-president has raised concerns about security issues at Brussels Airport. He previously criticised long wait times at passport control and had twice written to Interior Minister Bernard Quintin on the matter, though he considered the responses inadequate.

Diependaele plans to revisit the airport security issue during the next Committee of Consultation, noting its significant impact on Flanders is under close scrutiny.

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