Nursery owner avoids jail after seriously injuring six-month-old baby in her care

The nursery was based in Evergem, East Flanders. Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

A childcare worker in Evergem, East Flanders, has been handed a three-year suspended prison and fined €400 for intentionally shaking a six-month-old baby, leading to serious injuries.

The baby was taken to the emergency room at AZ Sint-Lucas Hospital in Ghent on 8 June 2023, where doctors identified signs of shaken baby syndrome.

Further examinations at UZ Ghent confirmed the diagnosis. The child had attended a nursery in Evergem run by the woman and her elderly husband. Suspicion quickly mounted regarding their involvement, particularly that of the woman.

Initially, she denied shaking the baby but later admitted to the act during a second police interview. According to the forensic pathologist, the violent shaking lasted for at least five seconds.

The nursery was initially closed for three months but was permanently shut down in July 2023 following the couple’s decision. In 2024, the husband died, leaving the woman to face the criminal court in Ghent alone.

The baby was hospitalised for a week and showed no clinically detectable injuries by the end of the stay. However, any potential long-term effects will only become apparent once the child reaches adulthood.

As part of her sentence, the woman must pay €12,512 in damages to the baby’s parents, along with over €1,725 to cover legal costs.

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