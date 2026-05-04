Nine new restaurants in Belgium awarded Michelin stars – but Brussels fares badly

Chef Anthony Stoop (Komaf) and Chef Piet Huysentruyt pictured during the presentation of the new edition of the Michelin 2026 restaurant and hotel guide for Belgium and Luxembourg, in Antwerp, Monday 4 May 2026. Credit: Maarten Weynants/Belga

Nine restaurants in Belgium have been awarded Michelin stars in the 2026 edition of the prestigious guide, unveiled on Monday in Antwerp’s Handelsbeurs.

Among the new awardees is La Table – Lasne in Walloon Brabant, led by chef Alain Bianchin, who recently relocated after leaving his previous restaurant in Jezus-Eik due to prolonged roadworks that had impacted his clientele. Bianchin expressed his delight and relief at swiftly regaining a Michelin star.

The remaining eight newly-starred restaurants are all located in Flanders.

In Borgerhout, Bloesem led by chefs Brend Geudens and Nebo Schamp joins the list. In Leefdaal, Atelier Noun by Bert Castermans earns its spot, while Agnes by Thomas Locus in Sint-Martens-Bodegem is among the honourees.

Wommelgem’s Komaf, overseen by chef Anthony Stoop, Gentbrugge’s Moscou under Danny Horseele, and La Panne’s Subtiel by Stéphane Buyens – formerly of the Michelin-starred Le Fox – have all received stars.

Additionally, Vintage by chef Cyril Moulin in Kontich and Est led by Abel Demeestere in Heverlee have secured places in the selection.

Two star establishments

The restaurant The Jane, led by chef Nick Bril, regained its two Michelin stars immediately after relocating.

Only one new restaurant has officially joined the ranks of double Michelin-starred establishments in the Benelux 2026 guide. This newcomer is Cuines 33 by chef Edwin Menue, located in Knokke.

Brussels restaurants fare badly

Brussels restaurants fared badly in this year's guide, with not a single of the capital's restaurants receiving a new star.

Three Brussels restaurants even lost their stars. Le Pigeon Noir in Uccle and Senzanome in Sablon both suffered this fate, while La Villa Lorraine lost its star because it changed chefs this year – though it was given an award for Opening of the Year.

It wasn't all bad news for the capital, though. Three Brussels restaurants – Ongba in Ixelles, Alley Mian in Brussels city centre and Stone Dial in Uccle – were given a 'Bib Gourmand', which are awarded to restaurants which provide good value for money.

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