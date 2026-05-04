Belgium records over 1,000 bankruptcies in April

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In April, Belgium recorded 1,045 bankruptcies, a 6.74% increase compared to the same month in 2025, marking an all-time high for April, according to data released Monday by GraydonCreditsafe.

The rise in bankruptcies is entirely driven by Flanders, where 598 businesses went bankrupt last month, a 15.89% increase compared to the previous year.

In Brussels, 174 companies filed for bankruptcy, a decline of 6.45%, while Wallonia saw 244 bankruptcies, down by 2.79%.

Every month this year, except February, has seen a record number of bankruptcies. In the first four months of 2026, 4,217 businesses went bankrupt, resulting in the loss of 7,963 jobs.

The construction, real estate, business services, and transport sectors have been the hardest hit.

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