The jobs in highest demand across Belgium – and how to access them

The Brussels employment office Actiris. Credit: Belga / Jonas Hamers

In Belgium, hundreds of occupations remain difficult to recruit for. For young people, those changing careers and newcomers alike, this raises a simple question: where are the real opportunities?

While some choose to follow their passions regardless of job prospects, others take a more practical approach and aim to improve their employability by targeting sectors where jobs are available.

This situation is often discussed in the context of a broader paradox: while many vacancies remain unfilled — with around 145,000 job openings recorded nationwide in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Statbel — unemployment remains higher in some parts of the country, pointing to a gap between available jobs and jobseekers’ profiles.

A useful way to approach this is to look at occupations that employers struggle to fill. Across Belgium, these recruitment difficulties are typically linked to a combination of factors, including a lack of candidates, skills mismatches and working conditions.

Employment policy in Belgium is largely managed at the regional level, alongside federal rules on labour law and social security, with the exception of the German-speaking Community, which runs its own employment system.

Each year, public employment services publish lists of occupations that are difficult to recruit for. These lists vary between Flanders, Brussels, Wallonia and the German-speaking Community.

In practice, the same broad sectors tend to appear across regional lists.

Healthcare and social care are among the most affected. Nurses and other care-related roles, including care assistants, are in high demand. The construction sector is also heavily impacted, with employers looking for electricians, plumbers, roofers and masons.

Technical and industrial professions follow closely, including machine operators, welders, mechanics and maintenance technicians.

The IT sector also continues to face shortages, notably for software developers and other digital profiles. Transport and logistics are also under pressure, with a need for truck drivers, warehouse workers and logistics planners.

Another highly visible shortage area is education, where teacher shortages have become a long-standing concern.

These shortages span both highly qualified professions and more technical or manual roles, illustrating the scope of the issue.

What do these jobs actually require?

A closer look at these occupations shows that many do not require long academic studies, but rather vocational training or specific certifications.

In sectors such as construction, logistics or care, entry pathways often exist through vocational training programmes — for example, training as a care assistant (aide-soignant/zorgkundige), which combines classroom instruction with work placements. This makes them accessible to a wide range of jobseekers, including those looking to change careers.

At the same time, access to certain professions can be facilitated through the recognition of existing qualifications or skills. Diplomas obtained abroad can, in some cases, be recognised through equivalence procedures, while systems for recognising prior learning allow individuals to have their professional experience formally validated.

In some cases, alternative examination pathways also exist, enabling candidates to obtain qualifications without following a traditional school route. More information on diploma recognition and alternative pathways is available at www.mydiploma.be.

However, this does not mean that access to these professions is immediate. A number of conditions still need to be met. Language often plays a central role, particularly in Brussels, where knowledge of both French and Dutch — and sometimes English — can significantly expand job opportunities. Even in more technical roles, a minimum level of communication is often required.

Stability is another factor. Training programmes require time, and access to them can be limited by reduced income during training or family responsibilities. In addition, many of these occupations involve physically demanding work, irregular hours or working conditions that can make recruitment more challenging.

Geography also matters. For Brussels residents, looking beyond Brussels can also widen opportunities, particularly in Flanders. This means that mobility — and in many cases, knowledge of Dutch — can play a decisive role in accessing a wider range of jobs.

Taken together, these elements suggest that accessing these jobs is not only about choosing the “right” sector, but also about developing a combination of skills, language abilities and practical readiness.

How to get started

In Brussels, for example, a range of public services can help jobseekers move into these fields.

The first step is often to register with Actiris, the regional employment service. Even individuals who are already employed can benefit from certain services, including career guidance.

For vocational training, jobseekers can turn to Bruxelles Formation for French-language programmes, or to VDAB Brussels for training in Dutch. The latter can also open doors to employment opportunities in the Flemish periphery around Brussels.

Another option is the Cité des Métiers/Beroepenpunt, which offers free advice without an appointment. Various actors from the employment and training sectors are present there on different days, allowing visitors to explore multiple pathways in one place.

For those considering self-employment, hub.brussels provides guidance on setting up a business.

In a labour market marked by shortages, barriers and institutional complexity, understanding and navigating these pathways can make a decisive difference in accessing employment.

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