Brussels Airlines has enough jet fuel supplies for 'next 4 to 6 weeks'

Illustration picture shows a plane of Brussels Airlines on the tarmac at Brussels Airport. Credit: Hatim Kaghat/Belga

Brussels Airlines has confirmed that its jet fuel supply is secured for the next four to six weeks, despite uncertainties caused by the Middle East conflict’s impact on oil trade.

Beyond this period, the airline cannot guarantee full supplies but has stated that its summer flight schedule remains unchanged due to sustained demand.

CEO Dorothea von Boxberg has acknowledged the challenges posed by the current uncertainty but emphasised the availability of alternative sources of jet fuel from Africa and the United States. She dismissed fears about flight cancellations as exaggerated, adding that passengers would be reimbursed if disruptions occurred.

The company is shielded from much of the recent surge in oil prices, as 80% of its fuel purchases for this year have been hedged, locking in prices for a given period. However, the remaining 20% is subject to ongoing price fluctuations, which have had an economic impact.

To illustrate, Nina Öwerdieck, the airline’s Chief Financial Officer, reported a 133% increase in jet fuel costs during the first two weeks of the Middle East conflict. She noted that the fuel already accounted for 26% of the airline’s total costs as of 2025, and while price hikes have stabilised somewhat, their effects on the industry persist.

Brussels Airlines benefits from the financial hedging strategy, implemented alongside its parent company, Lufthansa Group. This gives it a competitive edge over American carriers, which tend to hedge less. “Those who hedge are in a far better position than those who don’t," Von Boxberg concluded.

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