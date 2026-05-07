Gianni Infantino justifies high World Cup ticket prices again

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 29th annual Milken Institute Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on May 5, 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the high ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup set to take place this summer in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, Infantino addressed criticism surrounding ticket pricing and the organisation’s use of dynamic pricing.

Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and Euroconsumers have filed a complaint with the European Commission after it was revealed that tickets for the final start at over €3,500.

Infantino emphasised that revenues from the tournament contribute to the global development of football.

While FIFA does not directly dictate ticket prices, the organisation applies a 15% purchase fee to each buyer and a 15% resale fee to sellers.

Infantino dismissed extreme resale prices as unrepresentative.

“If someone lists a ticket for the final at $2 million, that doesn’t mean it costs $2 million or that anyone will actually buy it,” he said. “If someone does buy one for $2 million, I’ll personally deliver them a hot dog and Coca-Cola to ensure they have a fantastic experience!”

He argued that ticket prices reflect the market in a highly developed entertainment industry.

“In reality, 25% of group stage tickets are available for less than $300. In the US, you can’t attend a college game—let alone a top-tier professional event—for under $300. And this is the World Cup!”

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