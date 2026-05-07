Traffic disruptions expected on Brussels outer ring road from 18 May

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

The viaduct of Groot-Bijgaarden on the Brussels outer ring will undergo repair work on a bridge joint from Monday, 18 May to Sunday, 7 June, causing reduced speeds and narrowed lanes for traffic.

The Flemish Roads and Traffic Agency announced that the works will affect three temporarily narrowed lanes, leading to slower traffic flow. The Flemish Traffic Centre expects significant disruption during this period.

Delays are anticipated on the E40 heading from Ghent towards Brussels, as well as on parts of the Brussels outer ring.

The merging of traffic from Ghent and Brussels, combined with a short entry ramp at the junction, is likely to cause congestion, particularly during the morning rush hour.

However, delays may also persist throughout the day and during evening peaks. Commuters are advised to avoid the area at busy times, adjust their departure schedules, or choose alternative routes.

The construction will span three weeks and be carried out in two phases to minimise inconvenience. The first phase, from 18 to 27 May, will focus on the two left lanes.

The second phase, from 27 May to 7 June, will address the exit lane of exit 11 Groot-Bijgaarden and the emergency lane.

The project involves replacing the existing bridge joint with a new one. Bridge joints are flexible sections in the road surface that accommodate structural movement. They help the road adapt to changes caused by temperature fluctuations or heavy traffic, preventing cracks or warping of the asphalt.

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