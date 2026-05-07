Alarming rise in infant mortality due to famine in Gaza, says MSF

Displaced Palestinians receive food from a charity kitchen at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on April 22, 2026. Credit: Eyad Baba / AFP

The famine in Gaza has led to a sharp rise in premature births and neonatal deaths, warned Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in a statement on Thursday.

Between June 2025 and January 2026, MSF analysed data from 201 mothers and newborns in intensive care units across three hospitals in Gaza City.

Nearly half of the mothers suffered from malnutrition during pregnancy, and a quarter remained malnourished at the time of delivery.

Nine out of ten babies were born prematurely, and 84% had a low birth weight. Mortality rates for premature infants were twice as high among babies of malnourished mothers.

Child mortality was almost non-existent before the conflict began, but cases of infant malnutrition started emerging in January 2024.

MSF has linked the ongoing crisis to the Israeli blockade, alleging that Israel targeted civilian and medical infrastructure and restricted access to essential goods and humanitarian aid.

Between 16 October and 30 November 2025, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification reported that 75% of Gaza’s population faced severe food insecurity.

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