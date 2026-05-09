Belgian performance art on display at Venice Biennale

Ukrainian feminist activist Inna Shevchenko (C), leader of international women's movement FEMEN and Pussy Riot activists stage a protest against the participation of Russia in the Venice Biennale art show, on May 6, 2026 in Venice. Credit: Belga / AFP

The 61st edition of the Venice Biennale opens to the public on Saturday, showcasing art from 100 countries across the city.

The main exhibition, ‘In Minor Keys,’ features works by 110 artists, collectives, and organisations. Belgium is making history by sending performance art, represented by Miet Warlop’s ‘It never ssst,’ curated by Caroline Dumalin.

This year’s Biennale continues with the vision of its late curator Koyo Kouoh, who passed away unexpectedly in May at the age of 58. As the first African woman to curate the event, Kouoh had already outlined the theoretical framework and selected the participating artists. Among them are Belgians such as Philip Aguirre y Otegui, Sammy Baloji, Otobong Nkanga, and Léonard Pongo.

Belgium’s pavilion, inaugurated on Wednesday by Flemish Culture Minister Caroline Gennez, remains a highlight. Built in 1907, it was the first foreign pavilion in the Giardini and alternates between the Flemish and French communities for its presentations. This year, the pavilion hosts Warlop’s interdisciplinary performance, transforming the space into a musical arena where language clashes with sound.

In ‘It never ssst,’ seven performers interact with plaster-cast words, which are passed around, carried, broken, and used as musical instruments. The exhibit is complemented by wall reliefs created onsite by students from Venice’s Accademia di Belle Arti, using altorilievo techniques.

Belgian art also features prominently elsewhere in Venice. Sammy Baloji and Léonard Pongo’s works appear in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s pavilion, Otobong Nkanga’s art is displayed in the Vatican pavilion, and a film by Aline Bouvy is showcased in Luxembourg’s pavilion. Other notable displays include Koen Vanmechelen’s first sculpture exhibition at Palazzo Rota Ivancich, performances by Anna Mancuso in Venetian squares, and over 200 works displayed at Fondazione Dries Van Noten.

On Friday, Belgium’s pavilion joined 20 others in a protest by closing its doors. The demonstration opposed Israel’s presence at the Biennale, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

The Biennale runs until 22 November. Awards will be distributed on the closing day, although the Lifetime Achievement Golden Lions will not be presented due to Kouoh’s untimely passing before selecting the winners.

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