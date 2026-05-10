Flemish writers compete for Libris Literature Prize 2026

Credit: Abby Stetina

Tomorrow, Monday, the winner of the prestigious Libris Literature Prize 2026 will be announced at the Felix Meritis cultural centre in Amsterdam.

The prize is awarded annually to the best original Dutch-language novel of the past year and comes with €50,000 and a bronze medal.

This year, six authors are in contention, including two Flemish writers, Lieselot Mariën for her novel “Als de dieren” and Peter Terrin for “Nog lang geen winter.” Terrin has been shortlisted for this prize four times.

The other finalists are Dutch authors Peter Buwalda (“De Jaknikker”), Bert Natter (“Aan het einde van de oorlog”), Coco Schrijber (“Het gezoem van bijna alles”), and Nadia de Vries (“Overgave op commando”).

The selection process began with 191 submissions, from which the jury initially created a longlist of 18 titles, before narrowing it down to the final six.

The ceremony will take place on Monday evening, and the announcement will be broadcast live during the programme “Nieuwsuur” on Dutch channel NPO 2.

Last year’s prize was awarded to Safae el Khanoussi for her debut novel “Oroppa,” while the previous year saw Rob van Essen win with “Ik kom hier nog op terug.”

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