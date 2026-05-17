Too young or too old: Over 40% of people in Flanders discriminated over age

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More than 40% of people in Flanders report experiencing age discrimination, according to a survey conducted by the Flemish Human Rights Institute.

Agism refers to unequal treatment and biases towards people based on their age, and is the most "accepted" form of prejudice in society, according to the Institute.

To varying degrees, it occurs across all generations, the survey found.

Out of 2,574 respondents in 6 focus groups and in-depth interviews, both the youngest and the oldest generations have reported dealing with negative age-based stereotypes. In total, across all age groups, 43.5% have reported experiencing age discrimination themselves.

Surprisingly, the youngest adults (ages 18–24) are the hardest hit, with 60% reporting discrimination.

Many young people feel trapped in precarious student jobs where the power balance is heavily skewed. As one respondent put it: "I can hardly defend myself because they have to give me grades."

More so, limited experience often leads to being sidelined with repetitive, one-sided tasks that offer zero professional growth.

Young people also experience challenges in finding housing, resulting from stereotypes of being "noisy" or "unreliable," coupled with a lack of high-income history.

"Friends of mine were looking for an apartment for a long time, and they were rejected very often. Just because they were too young and because they didn’t have enough income yet, " a young respondent said.

On the other side of the spectrum, 40% of seniors report feeling the sting of seniorism - negative prejudice specifically about being old.

Many seniors report a growing sense of social exclusion. "You become a bit invisible, I feel," shared one participant.

Some have also reported being excluded from further training opportunities in the workplace. "I have the feeling that that younger supervisor doesn't understand that I am just as ambitious as twenty, thirty years ago," another senior respondent said.

"To keep learning, to carry on, because I’m working until I’m 67, so I do want to keep up with everything there is," a senior respondent lamented.

Digitalisation also becomes a significant barrier for the elderly. Some have reported experiencing condescending treatment due to a reluctance to use digital services. "It's exactly as if you're from the Middle Ages," one said.

Another stressed that for many in their 70s to 90s, who may not use a smartphone at all, discounts at the grocery stores, linked to an app, are also out of reach.

In addition, the Institute's report also highlights that both age groups hold negative prejudices against each other. Young people employ generalising notions, labelling older people as 'conservative', 'meddlesome' or 'know-it-alls' while older participants repeatedly describe young people as lazy, disrespectful, uninterested or naive, the report notes.

The Institute also noted that people with poor health or low income and people who are socially isolated are also more likely to report age discrimination.

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