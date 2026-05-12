Entrepreneurial lobby accuses strikers of taking 'early weekend'

People take the streets for a national demonstration in Brussels on 12 May 2026. Credit: Belga/Marius Burgelman

Small businesses are bearing the brunt of union actions, says the entrepreneurial organisation Unizo, following a new nationwide protest by trade unions against sweeping public spending cuts.

Unizo is a Belgian association of entrepreneurs working in small and medium-sized enterprises, and is mainly situated in the Flemish Region of Belgium.

On Tuesday, the three major unions are taking to the streets again to oppose Prime Minister De Wever’s austerity policies, marking the tenth major protest since 2025.

Unizo claims that these actions cause significant disruptions for thousands of small and medium-sized businesses, including revenue losses, delayed deliveries, abandoned customers, and staff struggling to reach their workplaces.

The organisation argues that businesses are essentially footing the bill for what it describes as "an early extended weekend" for striking workers.

Unizo is calling for clearer rules governing trade unions actions.

The group advocates for a legal framework for strikes and union protests, the inclusion of a constitutional right to work, legal accountability for unions, and the use of strikes as a last resort after dialogue has been exhausted.

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