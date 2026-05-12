Belgian man, 22, detained for murdering his mother in Canary Islands

A 22-year-old Belgian man, Aaron, has been placed in provisional custody in Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura, on suspicion of murdering his mother, Katty Oosterlinck, Spanish media reported Monday.

The investigating judge denied Aaron bail to prevent him from fleeing or tampering with evidence.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on 3 May, when the suspect allegedly went to the family home intending to kill his mother after she refused to give him money.

The judge described a violent altercation inside the home, followed by an attack of exceptional brutality. After the victim’s death, Aaron reportedly transferred €3,000 from her account to his own.

Part of the money was allegedly spent on late-night purchases and tools, including a circular saw, which authorities believe he used to dismember the body. Cleaning supplies were also purchased and used to clean up the crime scene.

Investigators suspect the possible involvement of an unidentified third party. Items believed to have been used in the crime remain missing.

The judge noted there was insufficient evidence to determine whether drug use significantly impacted Aaron’s actions at the time of the incident.

Aaron faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

Katty Oosterlinck, who had lived in Corralejo for over a decade, was reported missing on 4 May when friends and family lost contact with her.

A police search led to the discovery of her body at Zurita landfill on Friday morning. Her son, the primary suspect, admitted to the crime during questioning.

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