Tuesday 12 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Suspect arrested after shooting in Anderlecht

Tuesday 12 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Suspect arrested after shooting in Anderlecht
Police car outside Clemenceau. Credit: Belga

A man was injured in a shooting in the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht, according to the local Brussels-Midi police zone.

A suspect was apprehended, but the exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

"Around 22:40, our teams received a call regarding a man with a gunshot wound on Quai Fernand Demets," said the Brussels-Midi police zone, which covers Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles and Forest.

"The victim was found at the scene. Witnesses present were able to describe the possible suspect. This person was found hiding under a vehicle on Bergensesteenweg."

"The suspect has been handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office," the police added. "The investigation into the incident is ongoing."

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