Suspect arrested after shooting in Anderlecht

Police car outside Clemenceau. Credit: Belga

A man was injured in a shooting in the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht, according to the local Brussels-Midi police zone.

A suspect was apprehended, but the exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

"Around 22:40, our teams received a call regarding a man with a gunshot wound on Quai Fernand Demets," said the Brussels-Midi police zone, which covers Anderlecht, Saint-Gilles and Forest.

"The victim was found at the scene. Witnesses present were able to describe the possible suspect. This person was found hiding under a vehicle on Bergensesteenweg."

"The suspect has been handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office," the police added. "The investigation into the incident is ongoing."

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