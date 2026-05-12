National strike: Between 40,000 and 75,000 workers protest on streets of Brussels

A national demonstration against the rising energy prices and social reforms by the government, organised by the three national trade unions on Tuesday 12 May 2026 in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Tens of thousands of workers, estimated between 40,000 and 75,000, protested in Brussels on Tuesday against the Belgian Government's austerity measures and public spending cuts as part of a national strike mobilisation.

The turnout was significant, though smaller compared to previous demonstrations. The national protest unfolded without incidents and under dry weather.

Most participants, wearing red and green, gathered at Boulevard Roi Albert II mid-morning to hear speeches from the leaders of the three national unions.

The union leaders criticised the Federal Government for showing "contempt" towards social dialogue and labour negotiations.

They pointed out that, despite a rare unified proposal from the Group of Ten against the executive’s planned cap on wage indexing, the government rejected it outright on Tuesday morning. Social Affairs Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) stated the government would stick to its plans.

Union leaders accused the administration, including the governing coalition known as Arizona, of dismantling key social structures such as pensions, social security, and the right to strike. They also denounced measures that fail to deliver on promises and are generally unwanted by the public.

At around 11:20 am, the leading group of demonstrators began marching towards the Brussels-Midi via the inner ring road. Participants included union members, activists, and representatives from various associations.

The protest proceeded peacefully, even near the heavily barricaded headquarters of the MR party, previously targeted in past protests.

By around 13:30, the last demonstrators were arriving at Brussels-Midi station, where many boarded trains back to their home regions across Belgium.

A previous national demonstration on 12 March saw an estimated 100,000 participants, according to trade unions, while police reported approximately 80,000.

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