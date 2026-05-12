Labour agreement found in Belgium's independent retail sector

A demonstration against social dumping in the retail sector, organised by the joint trade unions in Brussels on Monday. Credit: Belga/ James Arthur Gekiere

Trade unions and employers in the retail and self-employed supermarket sector have signed a social agreement for this year and next. This was reported by the employers’ organisations Unizo and Buurtsuper.be.

The sector will invest in, among other things, preventing stress and burnout.

The agreement covers all independent store operators, such as bakeries, butcher shops, electronics stores, and small supermarkets, as well as larger supermarkets run by self-employed individuals, such as Delhaize, Carrefour, Albert Heijn, Jumbo, and the larger Spar stores.

In total, this affects 110,000 employees. Not included in the agreement are Colruyt, Aldi, Lidl, and the larger Carrefour hypermarkets.

The agreement includes the establishment of a mediation committee that can intervene in conflicts that cannot be resolved at the company level.

The focus will also be on preventing stress and burnout. Store associates will be able to receive support in the event of psychological problems. There will also be a similar support program for store associates with back problems.

Agreements have also been reached regarding a higher bicycle allowance and eight guaranteed days off per year.

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