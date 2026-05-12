Francophone minister defends Belgium's Eurovision participation

Credit: Eurovision Song Contest

Belgium will participate in the Eurovision Song Contest despite controversy over the inclusion of Israel, Media Minister Jacqueline Galant confirmed on Tuesday.

The Liberal minister defended Belgium’s decision in parliamentary committee when questioned by Sabine Roberty from the Socialist Party. Galant noted that events as prominent as Eurovision often provoke debates and public opinion.

She stressed that Eurovision is not a political platform between states. Participating countries are represented by television networks that are members of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), alongside the artists those networks select. The decision for Belgium to participate was made independently by public broadcaster RTBF.

Galant dismissed the notion of boycotting the event, stating it would disadvantage Belgian artists without affecting Israel’s participation or resolving the underlying conflict. A boycott, she argued, would deprive a French-speaking Belgian artist of the opportunity to perform on an international stage.

The Eurovision semi-finals are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday in Vienna, leading up to the grand final broadcast live on Saturday.

Several countries, including Spain, Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands, and Slovenia, have opted to boycott Eurovision in protest against Israel’s involvement, citing its recent military actions in Gaza.

Moreover, over a thousand artists and groups, including Belgian acts and notable names like Peter Gabriel and Massive Attack, have joined calls for a boycott of this year’s contest.

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