Illustration picture shows the inauguration of the new SNCB-NMBS traction workplace, in Kinkempois, Angleur, Thursday 19 April 2018. Credit: Belga

Beyond "train graveyards," Belgium’s decommissioned train fleet can face a surprising number of fates.

Once they are taken off the Belgian tracks, these rail icons are repurposed or scrapped. This includes salvaging parts and international resale to hazardous material recycling or even being transformed into quirky B&Bs.

As the transport strikes become more frequent across Belgium and green energy inches toward the forefront of nearly every conversation regarding the EU, some may wonder: "What happens to the transport I ride once it doesn’t meet Belgian or EU energy regulations?"

Stripping and cannibalisation

Before a train is sold off or scrapped, technicians from Belgium's national railway operator (SNCB) strip all viable parts.

These parts are then used to maintain the existing active fleet of trains that are the same model. By doing this, the SNCB can greatly reduce maintenance costs.

Resale for a second life

Many decommissioned Belgian trains are sold to other countries, both in the EU, such as Poland or Romania. If the trains don’t take on another life in Europe, they often end up on the African continent, such as in Morocco.

Another way the carriages can have a second life after they are sold to private buyers is as culinary experiences, like the Bocq Gourmand, a dining experience which offers a train ride on the Bocq Railway (from Ciney and Purnode, Yvoir), or even as a B&B, such as the Station Racour in Landen

If any readers are interested in buying a decommissioned Belgian train, the details are available on the SNCB website.

Preserved in museums

Trains with cultural significance are given to the Train World Museum in Scharbeek, or donated to certified heritage railway associations such as the Patrimoine Ferroviaire et Tourisme (PFT-TSP) or Chemin de Fer à Vapeur des 3 Vallées (CFV3V). These organisations restore the trains for "nostalgia rides" on specific tourist lines.

Industrial scrapping and recycling

When a train is deemed unsafe to sell, it is sent to a scrapyard. The first and most critical step is decontamination.

Most older Belgian trains often contain asbestos and lead-based paints. Specialised firms are tasked to strip these hazardous materials in a controlled environment before the metal can be stripped from the train

The train is then crushed and sorted. Steel, copper (from wiring), and aluminium are recycled. SNCB officially lists "special sales of various types of scrap" as a revenue stream.

Primary decommission sites

Before any of these potential outcomes can happen, decommissioned trains are parked at what is often referred to as "train graveyards".

Some of the most notable locations for this are Schaerbeek formation yard (Brussels), Kinkempois (Liège), Stockem (Arlon), and Monceau-sur-Sambre (Charleroi).

If you fancy taking a look at some of this stock legally, your best bet is at the Schaerbeek formation yard or Atelier de Stockem in Arlon. Just make sure not to trespass on SNCB property.

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