Teenage reckless driving ends in a passenger's death and injuries in Antwerp province

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A teenage boy has died in a car accident in Brasschaat, near Antwerp, overnight from Friday to Saturday, while four others were injured, according to the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office.

The accident occurred around midnight when the driver lost control of the vehicle on Sionkloosterlaan. The car collided with a tree on the right side of the road before crashing head-on into another tree.

The five passengers—all minors aged 16 to 17, comprising four boys and one girl—were taken to a nearby hospital. One boy succumbed to his injuries, but no information was provided about the condition of the four others.

Excessive speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, said a spokesperson for the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office on Saturday. An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Residents in the area have been deeply shaken by the tragedy, stated Adinda Van Gerven, acting mayor of Brasschaat.

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