Six arrested after activists hang large Palestinian flag on Eiffel Tower

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Six people were arrested on Friday for hanging a flag on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower, according to French police.

Authorities were alerted shortly before 17:00 when a large Palestinian flag was seen displayed on the landmark.

The individuals had climbed onto the roof of the Madame restaurant on the first floor of the tower to carry out their protest.

The incident was claimed by the activist group Extinction Rebellion as part of a demonstration for Nakba Day.

Nakba Day marks the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians following the founding of the State of Israel in 1948.

The suspects are being investigated for unauthorised entry into a classified monument and endangering the lives of others.

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