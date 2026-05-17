Eurovision: Bulgaria wins tense race against Israel, Belgium trails far behind

The team of Bulgaria celebrates in the artist's zone during the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 (ESC) at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on May 16, 2026. Credit: AFP / Belga

Bulgaria has won the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, with singer Dara claiming victory with her song “Bangaranga.”

The 27-year-old triumphed in the final, securing 516 points, ahead of Israeli contestant Noam Bettan, who scored 343 points. This year’s event had been overshadowed by calls for a boycott due to Israel’s participation.

“Bangaranga”, a song celebrating freedom and revelry—its title meaning “rebellion” in Jamaican patois—had the audience dancing throughout the performance in the Austrian capital on Saturday night.

Belgium’s French-speaking contestant, Essyla, finished 21st with her English-language entry “Dancing on the Ice”. Performing at Vienna’s Stadthalle in front of more than 11,000 spectators, she wore an all-white outfit, surrounded by dancers in a theatrical ice-themed routine.

Essyla received 36 points from the jury but garnered no public votes, as only the top 10 entries in each voting country are eligible for audience votes.

Meanwhile, Belgium awarded 12 points to Poland. Sandra Kim, who won Eurovision for Belgium in 1986, announced her country’s jury points. Jury votes account for 50% of the total score, with the public vote making up the rest.

The contest took place under tight security due to controversy surrounding Israel’s involvement. Israeli performer Noam Bettan faced several instances of booing, particularly when public audience votes temporarily pushed him to the top of the leaderboard.

Five countries—Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Iceland—chose to boycott the contest over Israel’s participation.

Outside the venue, Austrian police arrested 14 pro-Palestinian protesters during the evening.

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