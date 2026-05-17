Dozen new Epstein victims have contacted Paris public prosecutor's office

US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry obtained by Reuters

At least ten new alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein have come forward to the Paris prosecutor’s office, Prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed on Sunday during an interview with RTL.

French prosecutors are investigating allegations of human trafficking following the release of thousands of files by the US government linked to Epstein, who died in 2019.

The investigation aims to identify individuals who may have helped facilitate Epstein’s crimes in France, such as sourcing victims for him.

So far, no suspects involved in the case have been interrogated, Beccuau added.

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