Dutch-language schools in Brussels are short on places again

A class of pupils in primary school. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Landemard/Le Pictorium

Once again, more families have registered for Dutch-language secondary education in Brussels than there are places available.

During the first allocation round of registrations, a total of 959 children missed out, the LOP Brussels Secondary Education figures show. Nevertheless, the LOP stated that 95% of Brussels students will find a place.

1A and 1B are the two entry years of secondary education. Pupils who obtain their primary education certificate at the end of primary school normally start in 1A. This is the general track that prepares students for further studies in secondary education.

Pupils who do not obtain a certificate usually end up in 1B. There, the emphasis is more on practical subjects and extra guidance.

For the first year, A, 3,642 children registered for 3,027 available places. In 1B, there were 770 registrations for only 426 places.

Despite the high demand, 2,890 pupils were ultimately allocated a place in 1A. In 1B, the number was 418. Moreover, more than four out of five pupils were assigned their first choice of school.

"For 96% of the pupils, the allocation took place within their top three preferred schools," said Petrus Van den Cruyce, chairman of the LOP Brussels Secondary Education.

The shortage of places is also related to a high number of double enrollments. "Many parents are still unsure whether their child will obtain the primary education certificate. That is why they register their child for both 1A and 1B at the same time," said Van den Cruyce. "By doing so, they want to avoid their child being left without a school place."

Nevertheless, quite a few children remain without a place for the time being: 752 pupils in 1A and 352 in 1B. It is striking that many of them had chosen only one school.

"Anyone who lists only one school and does not get a place there runs a high risk of being left without a school for the time being," it is stated.

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