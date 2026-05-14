'He was forced onto his knees': Belgian teenager allegedly beaten over bisexuality

Credit: Jasper Jacobs/Belga

A teenager was violently assaulted outside his school in the Flemish city of Turnhout after being targeted over his bisexuality, according to HLN.

Maro, 14, was reportedly attacked last Friday by a group of around 20 youths from different schools in the province of Antwerp Province.

According to Flemish media reports, the assault may have been planned in advance on social media, with the group allegedly intending to "deal with him" before luring him into an alleyway away from public view.

The victim's mother told HLN that her son was publicly humiliated before being physically attacked.

"One boy forced my son onto his knees. He had to apologise because he is bisexual," she reportedly added.

The assault was allegedly filmed by several accomplices. According to the mother, footage shows one of the attackers smiling at the camera before punching and kneeing the teenager in the face.

The victim was taken to hospital suffering from facial injuries, including a bruised jaw and severe headaches.

His mother said to HLN that the psychological trauma was even more serious than the physical injuries. The teenager is expected to remain away from school for at least two weeks and is reportedly afraid to return to class.

Police have opened an investigation to identify those responsible.

One suspect is believed to have already been suspended from school at the time of the alleged attack.

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