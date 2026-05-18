Belgians on board of Gaza flotilla intercepted by Israeli navy

Illustrative image of ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza moored at the island of Koufonisi, south of Crete, on 26 September 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

The Israeli navy began boarding the remaining ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian convoy headed for Gaza, at approximately 09:50 on Monday.

Activists reported that among those on board are ten people with Belgian ties, some of whom hold Belgian nationality, while others reside in Belgium.

They stated, "The vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla are currently being boarded by soldiers from the Israeli occupying forces. The participants are being abducted."

In late April, the Israeli military intercepted around 175 pro-Palestinian activists aboard 20 ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla off the coast of Crete. Most of them were transferred to the Greek coast, while two were detained in Israel for a time.

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