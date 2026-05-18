Belgian diplomat Etienne Davignon dies at age of 93

Etienne Davignon. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

A Belgian retired diplomat, civil servant, and businessman, Étienne Davignon, who served as European Commissioner from 1977 to 1985, died at the age of 93, La Libre reported on Monday.

Davignon was also the last living person involved in the murder of Congolese Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba in 1961, shortly after the independence of the Belgian colony.

At the time, Davignon was a young diplomat in training at the time and was sent to Congo as a cabinet attaché to Foreign Affairs.

Lumumba was shot dead by local soldiers in the presence of Belgian officials.

In 2011, the Lumumba family filed a complaint against him for war crimes, torture and inhumane treatment.

In March, the Brussels council chamber decided to bring Davignon before the criminal court in the case.

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