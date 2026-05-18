Driver punches impatient motorist while his school bus blocks traffic

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The Mechelen correctional court found a man guilty of intentional assault and battery on Monday.

On 8 November 2023, a school bus driver was picking up children at an out-of-school care facility in Mechelen.

In doing so, he blocked the road, which did not please a driver who was unable to proceed. "He started honking and using provocative language," said the prosecutor.

"The defendant then got out and lashed out violently through the victim's open window. Afterwards, he tried to lure the man out of his vehicle by opening the rear door himself, which was damaged in the process," the prosecutor added.

Because there are camera images of the incident, the driver of the bus could be identified. He gave a statement, but claims that the victim spat at him first.

"In any case, violence is never an option, and certainly not when children with a mental disability witness it," concluded the prosecutor, who requested an eight-month prison sentence and a fine of €800 in absentia.

The man has failed to appear for his trial. The judge sentenced the man to four months' imprisonment, suspended, and a fine of €800.

The victim requested compensation of €5,000 but was awarded only €750.

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