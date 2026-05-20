Belgians made 32 million trips in 2025

Two suitcaces and the board of the departure flights pictured in the hall of Brussels airport, late in the evening, in Zaventem, Monday 24 February 2025. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

Belgians made 32 million trips lasting at least one night in 2025, according to provisional results from a Statbel survey on holidays and travel released on Wednesday.

Nearly one-third were trips within Belgium, according to the Belgian Statistics Office.

The most popular period for travel was the third quarter, coinciding with the summer holidays. From July to September, 12.3 million trips were recorded, accounting for nearly 40% of the annual total.

Of all trips, 9.8 million took place within Belgium. The most favoured destinations were the Belgian coast and the Ardennes, each attracting nearly three million trips.

Belgian travellers also made 22 million trips abroad. Over 18 million of these, or 80%, were within the European Union. France was the most popular destination, with seven million visits, followed by the Netherlands (2.7 million) and Spain (2.3 million).

Additionally, Statbel recorded over 12 million day trips without overnight stays abroad.

In 2025, the travel survey methodology changed from quarterly to monthly data collection, Statbel noted. This adjustment reduced memory bias among respondents and led to an increase in recorded trips, particularly short stays. As a result, the 2025 figures are not directly comparable to previous years, the Statistics Office concluded.

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