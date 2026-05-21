'Toxic climate' and claims of harassment at KU Leuven laboratory

KU Leuven university library. Credit: Belga/Ine Gillis

The Rega Institute at the KU Leuven university, which includes virologist Marc Van Ranst among its staff, has been accused of toxic management, sabotage, harassment, and even theft, prompting the Flemish government’s commissioner to request a new external investigation, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

The allegations date back to 2023 and implicate professors Piet Maes and Marc Van Ranst, as well as lab manager Elke Wollants. A report from an external prevention service alleged a harmful and abusive work environment, leading the then-vice-rector to call for the suspension of Piet Maes.

Professor Maes challenged the decision in labour court in October 2024, where the judge ruled in his favour, citing concerns about the reliability of the external prevention service. Although KU Leuven appealed, the decision to reverse the suspension was upheld in May 2025.

Attempts at mediation following the court decision proved unsuccessful, and KU Leuven terminated Maes’s contract in February 2026. He is now contesting this termination in court.

Related News