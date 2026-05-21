Bio Verde pesto recalled over plastic fragments

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga / Charlotte Gekiere

Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC) and Biofresh are recalling the Bio Verde wild garlic pesto from sale over the possible presence of hard, blue plastic fragments in the jars.

The affected "wild garlic pesto" product has batch number 296904 and was sold between May 15 and 19, 2026. The best-before date printed on the glass jar is July 12, 2026.

Biofresh calls on customers not to consume this product and to return it to the point of sale where it was purchased, where they will be reimbursed.

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