New government bonds get higher interest rate

Credit: Belga

The interest rates for upcoming government bonds to be issued in June have been set at 2.50% for one-year bonds and 3.30% for eight-year bonds, the Debt Agency announced on Thursday.

The last time a higher interest rate was offered for one-year bonds was in September 2024, when the rate stood at 2.75%.

The subscription period for the bonds will run from 26 May to 3 June 2026, inclusive, via authorised institutions.

For subscriptions through the Grand-Livre service, the period will end on 2 June 2026.

The Debt Agency traditionally organises four government bond issuances each year: in March, June, September, and December.

In the most recent bond campaign in March, a total of €262.852 million was subscribed.

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