Thursday 21 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

New government bonds get higher interest rate

Thursday 21 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
New government bonds get higher interest rate
Credit: Belga

The interest rates for upcoming government bonds to be issued in June have been set at 2.50% for one-year bonds and 3.30% for eight-year bonds, the Debt Agency announced on Thursday.

The last time a higher interest rate was offered for one-year bonds was in September 2024, when the rate stood at 2.75%.

The subscription period for the bonds will run from 26 May to 3 June 2026, inclusive, via authorised institutions.

For subscriptions through the Grand-Livre service, the period will end on 2 June 2026.

The Debt Agency traditionally organises four government bond issuances each year: in March, June, September, and December.

In the most recent bond campaign in March, a total of €262.852 million was subscribed.

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