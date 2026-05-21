Fuel spills on public road in Schaerbeek

Brussels Fire Brigade cleans up fuel spill in Schaerbeek. Credit: Brussels Fire Brigade cleans up fuel spill in Schaerbeek. Credit: Les Pompiers de Bruxelles

The Brussels fire brigade has been busy all day cleaning up a fuel spill in Schaerbeek, spokesman Walter Derieuw reported on Thursday afternoon.

"Around 08:30, our teams were dispatched to clean up a fuel spill on the public road near the Leeuwoprit in Schaerbeek," said Derieuw.

"A truck driver, unaware of the local situation and the restrictions for heavy vehicles on the bridge in question, attempted to leave the railway premises via this route. When it became apparent that this was impossible, the vehicle tried to reverse to find an alternative route. In doing so, the fuel tank was damaged, causing diesel to spill onto the public road."

Part of the fuel was immediately collected in containment trays. The remainder of the fuel spill was treated with absorbent granules and removed by the fire crews.

"The intervention is currently still ongoing," Derieuw continues. "A specialised vehicle equipped with a mechanical brush was deployed to clean the roadway."

Related News