Man on the run after the shooting of three bystanders as they left a cafe in Forest

Credit: Federal Police

On Thursday, at the request of the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Belgian Federal Police issued a search warrant for one of the individuals convicted for a shooting at Place Saint-Antonius in Forest in March 2024.

The person in question is 23-year-old Raïan Hachem, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison by the Brussels correctional court. The search warrant is also being distributed at the European level via the Enfast network.

The shooting took place on the night of 12 to 13 March 2024, at around 01:20. Several individuals, armed with, among other things, an Uzi submachine gun and a Kalashnikov automatic rifle, opened fire and fired about a hundred shots.

Several bullets lodged in the facades of the residences on the square. Three people who had just left a café were injured, one of whom ended up in a critical condition.

The police were able to identify the vehicle used by the shooters, and thanks to telephone analysis, among other methods, six adult suspects and one minor suspect were eventually identified. The minor was placed under the care of the juvenile court, while the six adults had to appear before the Brussels correctional court in mid-December 2025.

Four suspects were sentenced to effective prison terms of 14 years for their role in the shooting. For two suspects, the court ultimately ruled that their involvement had not been proven and they were therefore acquitted.

Raïan Hachem failed to appear at that trial and is now being actively sought. Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is staying can contact the police via opsporingen@police.belgium.eu, or via the free number 0800 30 300.

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