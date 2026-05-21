Albert Heijn recalls peanuts over metal contamination

Albert Heijn has recalled its salted peanuts due to possible contamination with metal particles.

The recall concerns the 295-gram 'AH Pinda's extra groot gezouten' with a best-before date of 4 November 2026.

The affected batch was sold between 11 and 20 May.

Customers are advised not to consume the product and to return it to any Albert Heijn store for a refund.

Products with a different best-before date are confirmed to be safe for consumption.

Albert Heijn has apologised for the incident and encourages customers with questions or concerns to contact its helpline at 0800 777 05.

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