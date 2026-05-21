Brussels Jazz Weekend returns with 100 free concerts

The musicians of 'de Beren Gieren' pictured during a performance at the Bel Jazz Fest at Flagey in Brussels, Friday 29 May 2020. Credit: Belga / Laurie Dieffembacq

The Lotto Brussels Jazz Weekend will return to the heart of Brussels from 22 to 24 May, bringing more than 100 free concerts to the city centre.

For three days, famous locations including the Grand Place, Place Sainte-Catherine, and Place de la Bourse will host outdoor performances featuring jazz, soul, blues, funk and hip-hop.

In the evenings, the festival atmosphere will continue across 28 bars and venues throughout the city. Visitors can enjoy live music in locations ranging from local cafés to art spaces.

One of this year's highlights is the second edition of Brussels Jazz Vanguard, a platform supporting young Belgian jazz talent. Fifteen emerging artists will perform for the public and record live tracks for a vinyl release later this year.

New additions to the programme include the "Busker Blues Sessions" at Saint-Géry, offering live blues music throughout the weekend.

Organisers say the festival remains free for everyone, with support coming from visitors who buy drinks at festival bars. All venues are within walking distance of Brussels Central Station.

Festival president Stéphane Thiery said the event shows that jazz is "more alive than ever" and praised the selected bands for helping Brussels shine as a key centre of the Brussels jazz scene.

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