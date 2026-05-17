Brussels brasserie to host street party with food under €2

Credit: Nonante Folies

If you're strapped for cash at the end of the month and need a budget dinner before payday, then one Brussels brasserie has just the ticket. Boemvol in the city centre is organising a massive street fair to celebrate its first anniversary, with food for just €1.90.

Founded by two young entrepreneurs with a passion for good food, Maxime Grell and Ludovic Chevalier, Boemvol first opened its doors opposite the Bourse building in the heart of Brussels on 6 June 2025, and indeed, as its name (derived from the Dutch bomvol, meaning "packed to the brim") suggests, the 500 m2 brasserie quickly generated a buzz among tourists and locals alike for its unpretentious approach to dining.

The pair's new restaurant group, Nonante Folies, aimed to reimagine the quintessential Belgian brasserie experience – "a no-fuss place where you feel good, where you eat well, and where every visit becomes a memorable moment". The goal was to breathe new life into the city centre by bringing back the locals, leaving less room for tourist traps.

"Our idea is simple: to put Belgian hospitality back at the heart of the experience, but with a more modern, lively and accessible approach," Chevalier told The Brussels Times.

"We keep the great Belgian classics we love, such as carbonnade, croquettes and good beers, but with a more contemporary identity, a more playful approach and a much more festive atmosphere than a traditional brasserie. [...] Boemvol is a bit like Belgium taking off its tie and turning up the volume."

Housed in a beautiful listed building, whose bright interior is the work of architect Zazie Maquet, the restaurant seats 140 guests inside and 60 on the vast terrace.

But Boemvol isn't just a feast for the eyes: the menu features mouthwatering emblematic dishes such as the classic carbonnade stew, cheese and shrimp croquettes, chicons au gratin, and even a vegetarian vol-au-vent, accompanied by a unique wine list.

The business went from strength to strength, and in September, the entrepreneurs revived the Brussels icon Volle Gas, on Place Fernand Cocq in Ixelles, which was founded just after the Second World War and once famed for its generous drinks list, Belgian comfort cooking and live jazz.

The new owners have brought the Art Deco gem back to life with a similar offering to Boemvol (plus a brunch menu) and a commitment to Belgian culinary tradition.

Celebrate good times

To celebrate a successful first year in town, which "exceeded expectations" according to Chevalier, Boemvol is hosting a kermesse at the end of the month.

"A kermesse is a very Belgian and Northern European folk tradition. Originally, it was a neighbourhood or village fair combining food, music, drinks, games and a very friendly atmosphere," Chevalier said.

"For us, the kermesse is above all an excuse to bring people together around what Belgium does best: eating, drinking, laughing and staying together until a little too late."

From 18:00 to midnight on 28 May, guests can enjoy outdoor DJ sets, plenty of pints, and small plates of fries, fricadelles (sausages) and other street food for just €1.90 – the "stars of the Low Countries", according to the event poster.

No booking is necessary: "the event is open to everyone," Chevalier said.

Address: Rue Henri Maus 25, 1000 City of Brussels. Find more information here.

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