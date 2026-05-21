Belgian aid flotilla passengers detained by Israel will be flown to Turkey after release

Dozens of detained activists from the Gaza-bound aid flotilla kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs and their foreheads inside a detention centre in Israel. Credit: X account of Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir / AFP via Belga

Seven Belgian nationals detained by Israel while participating in a humanitarian flotilla to Gaza are expected to be allowed to leave the country, according to Belgian Foreign Affairs officials and the Global Sumud Flotilla group.

The flotilla passengers are scheduled to fly to Istanbul on Thursday. Three flights, arranged by Turkey, are set to facilitate their departure.

A spokesperson for Flotilla Belgium said they are still awaiting confirmation, but that the seven Belgians are likely to be among those onboard. “All passengers, except one with dual Israeli nationality, will be released,” he stated.

Belgium’s Federal Public Service (FPS) Foreign Affairs expressed hope that its nationals will be included in the group travelling to Istanbul. However, the FPS noted that, despite repeated inquiries, no information has been provided regarding the health status of the detained Belgians.

Belgian diplomats in Istanbul are expected to receive the citizens upon their arrival at the airport.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that all foreign activists detained during the flotilla’s interception at sea have been expelled, three days after their capture.

“Israel will not permit violations of the lawful maritime blockade imposed on Gaza,” said Oren Marmorstein, spokesperson for the Israeli ministry, in a statement confirming the expulsions. No details were given about whether legal proceedings had occurred.

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