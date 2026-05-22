Half of Belgians support regularising undocumented workers, study finds

Illustration picture shows a demonstration organized by the coordination of undocumented migrants to support people without papers, Sunday, 05 March 2023, in Brussels. Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

More than half of Belgians (53%) support the regularisation of undocumented workers, according to a study by the University of Liège, Le Soir reported on Friday.

The research, conducted by the Centre for Ethnicity and Migration Studies (Cedem) at the University of Liège, reveals varying attitudes towards regularisation.

While only 21% of Belgians believe all undocumented migrants should be regularised, 53% favour regularising those who are employed.

Support rises to 54% if these workers fill labour shortages. Additionally, 45% back the regularisation of migrants with strong social ties in Belgium.

Regional differences are evident. Six in ten residents of Brussels and Wallonia, and nearly half of Flemings, support the regularisation of undocumented workers.

Political leanings also play a role. The far-right Flemish nationalist Vlaams Belang party is an outlier, with only 20% of its sympathisers supporting the regularisation of undocumented workers in shortage sectors. In contrast, a majority of supporters from other political parties share this view.

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