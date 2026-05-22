Refuelling with petrol becomes slightly cheaper

Petrol at the pump. Credit: Belga

A day after diesel, petrol is also becoming slightly cheaper again, the Belgian Ministry of Economy reported on Friday.

From Saturday, a maximum of €1.974 must be paid for a litre of petrol 95 (E10), a decrease of 4.1 cents. For petrol 98 (E5), the maximum price drops by 5.1 cents to €2.045 per litre.

The maximum price for a litre of diesel has already fallen by 5.1 cents since today/Friday, to €2.141.

The fuel prices have been rising sharply due to the conflict in the Middle East since late February.

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