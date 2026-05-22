Friday 22 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Refuelling with petrol becomes slightly cheaper

Friday 22 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Refuelling with petrol becomes slightly cheaper
Petrol at the pump. Credit: Belga

A day after diesel, petrol is also becoming slightly cheaper again, the Belgian Ministry of Economy reported on Friday.

From Saturday, a maximum of €1.974 must be paid for a litre of petrol 95 (E10), a decrease of 4.1 cents. For petrol 98 (E5), the maximum price drops by 5.1 cents to €2.045 per litre.

The maximum price for a litre of diesel has already fallen by 5.1 cents since today/Friday, to €2.141.

The fuel prices have been rising sharply due to the conflict in the Middle East since late February.

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