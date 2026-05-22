What to do in Brussels this weekend: 22 - 24 May

Credit: The Brussels Times

Although the Belgian weather has been as unpredictable as ever, you can always count on the capital's cultural and social agenda to find activities to make the most of the weekend.

Whether you want to enjoy the forecasted sunshine at a medieval market, listen to great jazz, explore Japanese culture, or even watch a Shakespearean classic with a twist, there's plenty to do in Brussels.

Live jazz & DJ sets

Lotto Brussels Jazz Weekend, multiple locations, until Sunday 24 May

The annual free jazz festival is back in the capital to transform Brussels' city centre and iconic squares into an open-air stage for what the organisers promise to be top-tier jazz.

Beyond being a paradise for long-time jazz fans, the festival aims to be the perfect spot for new enthusiasts of the genre to further explore the Belgian jazz scene through its line-up, with a particular focus on local talent.

Among the list of artists set to perform in the heart of Brussels are well-established names and emerging talents, including Orson Claeys, Mazquida Trio, Flat Earth Society and C-Rhyms, the winner of the Brussels Jazz Vanguard competition.

To add to the jazz celebrations, dozens of local bars and cafés will further bring the city to life by hosting additional live performances.

Find more information here.

Royal Library Takeover, Royal Library of Belgium, on Friday 22 May

The event organiser Celsius is partnering with the Brussels collectives PNL and Eucalyptus Records to bring a seven-hour music experience to the rooftop of the Royal Library of Belgium.

From 22:00 until 05:00, the 'Royal Library Takeover' promises to transform the covered rooftop in Mont des Arts into the perfect spot to dance away the stress of the week.

The organisers promise the event will be a "night that's anything but ordinary", featuring "sweeping views over Brussels".

The event will be kick-started by 2Breaks and eXcess, who will set the tone of the night with powerful sets featuring house music and UK garage.

The night will continue with sets by emerging artist Alowski and Belgian DJs Laura De Greef and Laura Violi.

Find more information here.

A trip to the theatre

Antony & Cleopatra, Centre Culturel Jacques Franck, until Saturday 23 May

Shakespeare's classic 'Antony and Cleopatra' will come to life in the Belgian capital with a twist in a new production by the Brussels Shakespeare Society.

Instead of being set in ancient Rome and Egypt, the play is set in an alternative reality Brussels in the 2030s, where the EU is transforming into a far-right entity that is attempting to recreate the Roman Empire.

Audiences are promised a thought-provoking experience, with the play focusing on how reality and history can be moulded and rewritten using the power of disinformation.

The production is directed by Patrick Stephenson and is performed mostly in English with some passages in other languages. Surtitles will be mostly in French and Dutch.

Find more information here.

The Othello Double Bill, Centre Culturel Jacques Franck, until Saturday 23 May

The memorable tragedy 'Othello' will be explored in a powerful double bill in Saint-Gilles this weekend.

The first production, 'Green-Eyed Monster', is an imagined prequel to 'Othello' written and directed by Fintan O'Higgins, the winner of Brussels Shakespeare Society's playwriting competition. The play will explore the origins of jealousy before the tragedy unfolds.

This will then be followed by an abridged four-hander of Othello, adapted and directed by Hugh Dow, that promises to be a fast-paced and intimate retelling of Shakespeare's classic.

The plays will be performed back-to-back, and each piece runs at approximately 45 minutes.

Find more information here.

Exploring international culture

Japan Fes, Marché aux Poissons, until Sunday 24 May

Those looking to explore a new culture without travelling very far can check out the Japan Fes in the centre of the capital.

The festival promises to be a family-friendly event that allows visitors to explore Japanese culture through authentic street food, crafts, and hands-on activities.

To add to the experience, visitors can choose to participate in paid workshops, including a Taiko drumming, a sake tasting, a bonsai workshop, or even a Japanese calligraphy class.

Entrance to the festival is free.

Find more information here.

Cervantes, Science in Don Quixote, Instituto Cervantes, on Friday 22 May

This exhibition explores the scientific and technological knowledge that existed at the time of the publication of the 17th-century Spanish novel Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes.

Organised by the National Museum of Natural Sciences (CSIC), the exhibit covers the four scientific fields present in the novel – namely history, astronomy, technology and ecology.

Visitors can expect an insightful overview of the state of science in Spain at the time and how it influenced Cervantes's iconic work through revolutionary figures of the time.

The exhibition was organised to mark the 400th anniversary of the death of the famous Spanish writer.

Find more information here.

Back to medieval times

Medieval Market, Parc du Cinquantenaire, from Friday 22 May until Sunday 24 May

The Brussels municipality of Etterbeek is bringing back its immersive medieval market for its 31st edition.

Artists and performers from all across Europe will gather in the capital to take Parc du Cinquantenaire back to medieval times.

Visitors can expect the same festive atmosphere from previous years and take part in several of the workshops available throughout the weekend, including axe throwing, an archery class or even medieval fencing.

In this year's edition, organisers promise an international musical programme including acts such as the Czech medieval musical group Krell.

Find more information here.

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