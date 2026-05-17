Museum pass offers over hundred activities for Belgian Museum Week

Illustration picture shows the Belgium national bank Museum, BNB / NBB headquarters in Brussels, Credit: Belga

From Sunday until 24 May, Belgian museums will host over 100 activities as part of the Belgian Museum Week, accessible with the s0-called museumPASSmusées.

The museumPASSmusées allows access to more than 270 cultural institutions across Belgium for an entire year, connecting museums from different regions in a joint initiative.

The programme ranges from guided tours and improvisation theatre to gourmet tastings, offering visitors fresh ways to experience museums and showcasing their diversity and accessibility.

Evening events are planned, including late-night sessions at the Design Museum Brussels and the National Bank of Belgium Museum on 21 May. On 22 May, Namur will host a museum night, providing a different perspective on its institutions.

Belgian Museum Week will conclude at the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp with concerts, workshops, guided tours, and family-friendly activities.

A highlight of the week is the awarding of the “Masterpiece of the Year” prize, recognising a standout artwork chosen from entries by over 100 participating museums. Public voting is open until 24 May at noon.

Details of the full programme and voting for the prize can be found at semainedesmuseesbelges.be.

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