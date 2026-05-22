Glass found in jars of sorrel sold across Belgium

The logo of Belgium's food safety agency in Brussels. Credit: Belga/Siska Gremmelprez

The Belgian food safety agency FASFC has recalled "Sauerampfer" jarred sorrel from the Leis brand after potential glass contamination was reported.

The recall concerns 250-gram jars with a best-before date of 14 October 2027. The product was distributed to various retail outlets throughout the country.

FASFC urged consumers on Friday not to eat the product and to return it to the shop where it was purchased.

For further information, consumers can contact the agency by phone at 0800/13.550 or via email at pointdecontact@afsca.be.

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